Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.98

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $3.89. Avianca shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 68,143 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $324.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Avianca had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avianca Holdings SA will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Avianca by 11.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,832,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 289,967 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Avianca by 8.3% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 438,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Avianca by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Avianca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Avianca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Avianca (NYSE:AVH)

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

