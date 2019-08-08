Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Gap Down to $6.13

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $6.13. Avid Technology shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 32,205 shares changing hands.

AVID has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $423.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan H. Murray sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 86.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 505.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

