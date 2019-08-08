Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $300.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.08 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Avista updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.83-3.03 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.83-3.03 EPS.

NYSE AVA opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

In other Avista news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $32,588.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,587.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marian M. Durkin sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $441,276.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,473.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,236 shares of company stock worth $1,596,374 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

