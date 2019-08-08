Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634,875 shares during the period. Avon Products makes up approximately 8.9% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 0.93% of Avon Products worth $16,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avon Products by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Avon Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 687,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 530,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146,774. Avon Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.01 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Avon Products Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

