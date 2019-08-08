AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. AxoGen updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 606,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,991. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $666.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AxoGen from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on AxoGen to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In related news, VP David K. Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,056.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at $472,493.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8,717.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

