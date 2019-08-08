B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.40 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.78. 13,103,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,229. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

