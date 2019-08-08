Baader Bank Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

B4B3 has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.76 ($17.17).

Shares of B4B3 traded up €0.15 ($0.17) on Thursday, hitting €13.25 ($15.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of €13.86. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a fifty-two week high of €14.88 ($17.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.11.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

