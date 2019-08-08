Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.28 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.16. 71,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,337. The company has a market capitalization of $931.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $20.90.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCSF. JMP Securities began coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.