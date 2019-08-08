BANKEX (BKX) Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, BANKEX has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. One BANKEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Simex and Hotbit. BANKEX has a total market capitalization of $760,669.00 and approximately $178,846.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.49 or 0.04646126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000977 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About BANKEX

BANKEX is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,342,489 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Simex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

