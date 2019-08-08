Barclays Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €26.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

UN01 has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.53 ($28.53).

Shares of Uniper stock traded up €0.41 ($0.48) on Thursday, hitting €27.84 ($32.37). The company had a trading volume of 588,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.34. Uniper has a 52 week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 52 week high of €28.91 ($33.62).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

