Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:BMD)

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (LON:BMD) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BMD stock traded down GBX 4.51 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 77 ($1.01). The company had a trading volume of 37,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.03 million and a PE ratio of -48.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.06. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 90.60 ($1.18).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

