Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Earnings Results

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 4.80%.

BBSI traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 62,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.95. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

