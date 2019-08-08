Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C($0.04), reports. The business had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.89 billion.

BHC traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.13. The company had a trading volume of 792,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,177. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of C$23.60 and a 52 week high of C$36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 880.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.75, for a total transaction of C$129,948.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,916.08.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

