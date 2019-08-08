Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Shares Gap Down to $1.34

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.34. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 800,682 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.77 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,940,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 681,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,063,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 192,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $13,729,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 65,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

