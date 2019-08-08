Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bazaarvoice updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BV stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.56. Bazaarvoice has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Get Bazaarvoice alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bazaarvoice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bazaarvoice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bazaarvoice to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bazaarvoice has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bazaarvoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bazaarvoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.