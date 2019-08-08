Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Announces Earnings Results

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Becton Dickinson and updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.65-11.75 EPS.

BDX opened at $247.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,583 shares of company stock worth $5,303,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

