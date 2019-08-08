Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €114.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEI. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.90 ($115.01).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

ETR BEI opened at €107.70 ($125.23) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1 year high of €109.35 ($127.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion and a PE ratio of 33.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €106.34.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.