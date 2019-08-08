Benjamin Jackson Sells 1,896 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $171,132.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $92.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

