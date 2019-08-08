Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $310,091.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,550,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,435,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,088,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after acquiring an additional 297,201 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 354,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 94,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 55,331 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

