Bert A. Frost Sells 21,600 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,083,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.15. 2,795,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,082. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 865,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CF Industries by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,077,000 after buying an additional 438,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after buying an additional 71,167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CF Industries by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 766,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after buying an additional 233,696 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

