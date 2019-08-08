Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Diane Carhart Sells 9,069 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Diane Carhart sold 9,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $167.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.98.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

