Bezop Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Bezop has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $4,856.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates, IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00251657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.20 or 0.01229177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00019748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00094455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000395 BTC.



Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,683,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.



Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, LATOKEN, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

