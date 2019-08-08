BidaskClub Lowers BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.56.

BCRX stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 472.12% and a negative return on equity of 223.34%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,680.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $91,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,505. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 108,785 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 779,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 343,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

