Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Biogen by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $236.95. 32,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.97. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $216.12 and a 52-week high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.