BitBay (BAY) Market Capitalization Hits $2.30 Million

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. BitBay has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $9,244.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBay has traded 49.2% lower against the dollar. One BitBay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00024275 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005609 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

