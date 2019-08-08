BitRewards (BIT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitRewards token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. BitRewards has a market cap of $82,557.00 and $6,662.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitRewards alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004754 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002544 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About BitRewards

BitRewards is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,692,273 tokens. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards.

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitRewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.