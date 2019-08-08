Blacer Coin Market Cap Hits $328.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 47.3% against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $328.00 and approximately $285.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005099 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002524 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.