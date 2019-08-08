Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.67. Black Hills also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.67.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE BKH traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,414. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $82.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $503,870.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,552.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,360.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,970 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.