Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.177-1.199 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Shares of BKI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.86. 959,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.62. Black Knight has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Black Knight from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.09.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,018,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $16,923,020. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

