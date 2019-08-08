Black Ridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRACU) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRACU) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25, 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16.

About Black Ridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company seeks to focus on search for target businesses in the energy or energy-related industries.

