Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP) Shares Down 16%

Bluestem Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BGRP) shares dropped 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 283,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Bluestem Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGRP)

Bluestem Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers a selection of name-brand, private label, and non-branded merchandise through Internet Websites and catalog serving low to middle income consumers in the United States. It operates through Northstar Portfolio and Orchard Portfolio segments. The Northstar Portfolio segment consists of Fingerhut and Gettington retail brands.

