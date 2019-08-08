BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on BMC Stock and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on BMC Stock to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

BMCH stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. 221,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $946.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.39 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 81.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

