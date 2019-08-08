BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) a $2.00 Price Target

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) has been assigned a $2.00 price objective by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

DF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14. Dean Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $153.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dean Foods will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dean Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Dean Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Dean Foods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Dean Foods by 30.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Dean Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

