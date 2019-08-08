BMO Capital Markets Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$115.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lowered TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$101.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

TSE X traded up C$11.82 on Thursday, reaching C$113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 349,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$93.99. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$68.87 and a 1-year high of C$114.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.38.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$197.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.90 million. Analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Lou Hukezalie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$121,500.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

