Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $2,100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,995.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,976.30.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $108.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,930.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,084.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,882.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 100.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 174,390.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 620,831 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 197,303.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 595,855 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $371,090,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after buying an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Booking by 7,915.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,150,000 after buying an additional 173,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

