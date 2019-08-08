Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $404.21

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $404.21 and last traded at $401.61, with a volume of 3294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.51.

Several research firms recently commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boston Beer from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Beer from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.23.

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.06.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.51. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,675. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

