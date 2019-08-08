Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $442-452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.17 million.Bottomline Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.29 EPS.

EPAY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.02. 300,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,468. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.61.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $428,958.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,114.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $2,234,271. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

