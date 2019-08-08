Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, Gate.io and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $723,449.00 and approximately $2,644.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00258974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.01218874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00091978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001965 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.