BriaCoin (BRIA) Tops One Day Volume of $1,614.00

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. BriaCoin has a market cap of $81,811.00 and $1,614.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BriaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28,480.45 or 2.39407063 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00032818 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

