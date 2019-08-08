Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.89 (Hold) from the nine brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners’ rating score has improved by 6.5% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $42.57 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cheniere Energy Partners an industry rank of 76 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ CQP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.32. 184,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $47.21.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.