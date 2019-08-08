Brokerages Anticipate Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2019

Brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.41. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of ET traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. 547,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,179,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Heronetta Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $20,824,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $332,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

