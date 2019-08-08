Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Hologic posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.91 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Hologic’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. ValuEngine downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.87.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. FMR LLC raised its position in Hologic by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $75,662,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hologic by 1,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 916,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,382,000 after purchasing an additional 847,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hologic by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 760,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Hologic by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 544,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 279,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. 23,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. Hologic has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

