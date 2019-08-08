Brokerages Anticipate Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Total System Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $978.64 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Total System Services reported sales of $964.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total System Services will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Total System Services.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSS. Cowen downgraded shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of TSS stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.41. 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,751. Total System Services has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $138.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 892.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,300,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

