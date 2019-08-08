Brokerages Anticipate ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. ZovioInc .’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ZovioInc . an industry rank of 175 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ZVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZovioInc . in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of ZVO traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74. ZovioInc . has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $13.63.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. ZovioInc .’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

About ZovioInc .

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

