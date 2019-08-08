Brokerages Expect Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Brokerages expect Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) to post sales of $13.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.70 million and the highest is $13.30 million. Alimera Sciences reported sales of $11.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full year sales of $52.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.86 million to $53.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $63.51 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $65.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimera Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 36.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,979. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.21.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

