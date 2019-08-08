Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. National CineMedia posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $70,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $162,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,080. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $576.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 183.78%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.