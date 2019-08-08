Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. National CineMedia posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $70,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $162,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,080. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $576.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 183.78%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

