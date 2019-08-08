Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. ResMed posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.56 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NYSE:RMD traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.82. 8,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,047. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $133.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

In other news, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $467,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $197,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,367 shares of company stock valued at $13,521,049. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $734,008,000 after buying an additional 2,735,434 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 762,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 276,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 253,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,980,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 216,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.