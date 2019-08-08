Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $463.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce sales of $463.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $449.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.50 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $438.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNBR. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 1,761.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000.

SNBR stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.17.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

