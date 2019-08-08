Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $34.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 184 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of SBSI opened at $33.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.28 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 43,489 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.