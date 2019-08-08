Brokerages Set $31.75 Price Target for Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) has received an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $31.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Watford an industry rank of 67 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Watford alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Watford in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays started coverage on Watford in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Watford in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Watford in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

WTRE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,897. Watford has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Watford will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexandre Scherer acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $72,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Levy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,346 shares of company stock worth $1,534,978.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Watford by 762.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Watford during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watford (WTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.